Record number of Flames make league honor roll

An all-time high 79 student-athletes were named to the Horizon League Spring Academic Honor Roll.

Notably, the UIC athletics program as a whole posted an all-time best 3.15 GPA. Among individual sports, the men’s tennis team had the overall highest GPA at 3.60, and women’s cross country and golf tied for second at 3.49.

Many Flames earned outstanding GPAs in spring semester. Seventy-two athletes recorded a GPA of 3.75 or higher, with another 39 earning a GPA between 3.5 and 3.74. Overall, 194 Flames earned a GPA above 3.0.

To make the league’s honor roll, students must have completed at least three semesters as a full-time student at the same member institution and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.2.