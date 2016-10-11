Scholars to discuss slavery, pop culture, current events

The University of Illinois at Chicago department of African American studies will present a panel discussion, “Slavery & Popular Culture in an Era of Crisis.”

WHEN:

Oct. 18

4 – 6 p.m.

WHERE:

Gallery 400

400 S. Peoria St.

DETAILS:

From the television series “Underground” and the reboot of “Roots,” to the widely acclaimed novel “The Underground Railroad” by Colson Whitehead and the recently released movie “The Birth of a Nation,” numerous narratives about slavery and black resistance are featured in popular culture today.

UIC faculty and a guest scholar will address issues related to these cultural projects amid escalating violence against black communities and widespread social justice activism.

The featured speakers study, write and teach on topics such as race and media; African American representation in popular culture; historical and contemporary African American experience; and music and history of black diaspora.

The panelists are:

Cynthia Blair, UIC associate professor of African American studies and history

Johari Jabir, UIC associate professor of African American studies

Miriam Petty, assistant professor of film, radio, and television at Northwestern University

Roger Reeves, UIC assistant professor of English

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call (312) 996-2950.