Small fire causes minor damage in College of Medicine building

A small fire closed the fifth floor of the College of Medicine West building, 1819 W. Polk St., Thursday afternoon.

The fire took place in a marginally used laboratory after a florescent light ballast malfunctioned, said Michael Landek, executive associate vice chancellor for administrative services.

The fire was quickly extinguished but caused some minor damage to the laboratory and adjoining labs. No one was injured.

The fifth floor is expected to reopen Friday. All other floors of the building remain open.

Building service workers have already removed water from the space and a fire restoration company is cleaning the area.

“The fire will have no impact on any operations in the College of Medicine,” Landek said. “Everyone pitched in and did a great job.”