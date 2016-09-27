Soccer scores first league win

The women’s soccer team took hold of Youngstown State to post a 2-0 shutout victory Saturday at Flames Field for its first Horizon League win of the season. Rebeca Pallo and Emily Wauer scored for the Flames, with Olivia Everin and Pallo picking up assists.

The Flames are back in action tonight at Flames Field, hosting Green Bay at 7 p.m.

UIC (3-6-2, 1-1-0 HL) racked up a total of 22 shots with eight on goal and held the Penguins (2-7-1, 0-2-0 HL) to six attempts with two on goal. Wauer had a career-high nine shots, followed by Pallo and Everin with three each. Combined, they attempted six shots on goal, with additions from Jasmin Carrera and Naomi Rushe.

Kelly Fritz collected her first win and complete-game shutout of the season, making two saves.

The Flames were dominant from the start in creating chances and holding the Penguins to just two shots in the first half. Pallo had a chance blocked just 28 seconds into the game before the seventh minute presented Alexis Jakuszewski with a look that was blocked and Everin with a chance that was saved.

After Carrera and Pallo went back-to-back with shots that were saved, Everin sent in a corner kick that connected with Pallo, who headed it in for her fourth goal of the season in the 17th minute.

Wauer (2) and Tamae Douglas both had attempts that were sent wide. UIC continued to maintain possession but went without a shot the remainder of the half. Youngstown State got off its second attempt that forced a save in the final minute.

The Penguins put up more of a fight in the second half and battled the Flames for possession. After Everin forced a shot that was saved four minutes into the half, Fritz made her second save of the game 10 minutes later.

In the 65th minute, Pallo found Wauer breaking along the right side and Wauer fired the ball into the back of the net for her third goal of the season, giving UIC the 2-0 advantage. Wauer and Proctor followed five minutes later with two that went off target.

The Flames compete at Oakland at 6 p.m. Saturday in Rochester, Michigan.