Social Justice Initiative to host author of book on segregation in Chicago

The Social Justice Initiative at the University of Illinois at Chicago, in collaboration with Jane Addams Hull-House Museum, is sponsoring a discussion with author and reporter Natalie Moore about her book, “The South Side: A Portrait of Chicago and American Segregation.”

WHEN:

Oct. 25

6 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Student Center East

Cardinal Room

750 S. Halsted St.

DETAILS:

“The South Side” shines a light on contemporary segregation on the South Side of Chicago. With reported essays, Moore shows the life of these communities through the stories of people who live in them.

Chicago mayors Richard M. Daley and Rahm Emanuel have touted Chicago as a “world class city.” The skyscrapers, the billion-dollar Millennium Park, top-rated restaurants, vibrant theater scene, downtown flower beds and stellar architecture tell one story. Yet, swept under the rug is the segregation that compromises Chicago. The Manhattan Institute dubs Chicago one of the most segregated big cities in the country. Though other cities — Cleveland, Los Angeles or Baltimore — may also earn that dubious distinction, it’s clear that segregation defines Chicago. And unlike many other major U.S. cities, no one race dominates. Chicago is divided equally into black, white, and Latino — each group clustered in their various turfs.

Chicago native Natalie Moore shows the impact of Chicago’s historic segregation — and the ongoing policies that keep it that way.

The event is free, but online registration is required. For more information, call (312) 355-5922.