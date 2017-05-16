Softball crowned league champs

For the ninth time in program history, the UIC Flames are Horizon League Tournament champions as they defeated Youngstown State, 6-3, in the title game Saturday at Flames Field.

The UIC softball team will begin its run in the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Eugene Regional. Competition begins Friday versus host No. 3 Oregon at Jane Sanders Stadium.

During the Horizon League Tournament, the top-seeded Flames went undefeated as they took down No. 4 Wright State, 2-0, and No. 2 Youngstown State twice with a pair of 6-3 wins.

Tiana Mack-Miller took the top honor of Horizon League Tournament MVP after going 5-for-8 with one double and one home run and added four RBI. Lexi Watts, Elaine Heflin and Kayla Wedl earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team.

In other postseason honors, Heflin was named the Horizon League Pitcher of the Year for the third-consecutive season and first-year head coach Lynn Curylo has garnered the distinction of Coach of the Year.

The Flames also earned three First Team All-League honors for Heflin, Watts and Karissa Frazier.