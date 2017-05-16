Advanced Search
  |  

Categories:  Flames Athletics

Softball crowned league champs


May 16, 2017

Softball team with trophiesFor the ninth time in program history, the UIC Flames are Horizon League Tournament champions as they defeated Youngstown State, 6-3, in the title game Saturday at Flames Field.

The UIC softball team will begin its run in the 2017 NCAA Tournament at the Eugene Regional. Competition begins Friday versus host No. 3 Oregon at Jane Sanders Stadium.

During the Horizon League Tournament, the top-seeded Flames went undefeated as they took down No. 4 Wright State, 2-0, and No. 2 Youngstown State twice with a pair of 6-3 wins.

Tiana Mack-Miller took the top honor of Horizon League Tournament MVP after going 5-for-8 with one double and one home run and added four RBI. Lexi Watts, Elaine Heflin and Kayla Wedl earned a spot on the All-Tournament Team.

In other postseason honors, Heflin was named the Horizon League Pitcher of the Year for the third-consecutive season and first-year head coach Lynn Curylo has garnered the distinction of Coach of the Year.

The Flames also earned three First Team All-League honors for Heflin, Watts and Karissa Frazier.

Topics

 

© Copyright 2017 The Board of Trustees of the University of Illinois