Softball ends season at NCAA regional

The softball team (39-22) captured its first NCAA Tournament regional win since 2004 when it defeated Missouri (29-28), 5-4, Saturday at Jane Sanders Stadium. The Flames advanced to face Wisconsin (35-16) in another elimination game at the Eugene Regional, but fell short, 2-0.

The 2017 campaign comes to a close for UIC with 39 wins, the most for the program since 2005 (40).

The Flames tacked on 13 hits during the day while opponents combined for 12. Lexi Watts put up a team-best four, followed by Kayla Wedl with three. Taylor Cairns , Skylee James and Jennah Speth had two hits each. Of the runs scored, two were driven in by Watts, and one each for Wedl and Speth.