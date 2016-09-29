Strategic priorities document outlines plans for future

UIC released its Strategic Priorities document Wednesday, which outlines a five-year plan to enhance student support and build on the university’s national and global reputation.

The document, “Leveraging Our Strengths to Shape the Future,” is the culmination of a year of work by the UIC Strategic Priorities Committee, which was chaired by Michael Pagano, dean of the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, and Robert Winn, director of the Cancer Center and associate vice chancellor for community based practice.

The document highlights four strategic areas that define the role of an outstanding global research university:

student experience and success

national and international impact and visibility

Chicago and community engagement

entrepreneurial university

“I am confident that by leveraging our strengths we will accomplish our goals to support our students; build our national and international reputation; enhance our community engagement through a closer alignment with Chicago; and build a more dynamic, entrepreneurial and sustainable university,” Chancellor Michael Amiridis wrote in a message to the UIC community.

Student success priorities include enhancing teaching and mentoring resources, fostering diversity, promoting efficient and equitable use of technology and facilities, raising private funds to provide financial aid, and more.

The document outlines plans for boosting UIC’s national and international visibility, such as strategically communicating successes, promoting community engagement, and supporting international research and collaboration, among other ideas.

The plan also calls for building on UIC’s rich history of community engagement through developing new partnerships, supporting wider access to education, expanding UI Health’s care network, and more.

Because of reduced state financial support, UIC will prepare for the future by becoming more entrepreneurial by building a sustainable infrastructure, inspiring innovation, expanding alumni and corporate connections, and developing new public-private partnerships to diversify funding, among other priorities.

“The UIC Strategic Priorities will be our guide as we, together, shape the future of UIC,” Amiridis said.