Student Veteran of the Month

By Nicholas Corby — ncorby2@uic.edu

Before joining UIC, Joshua Katz enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2007, where he served until 2010. “I wanted to serve our country and pave the way for a bright tomorrow,” said Katz, a senior in electrical engineering.

He was stationed at Fort Drum in New York, and he was a power generator equipment repair technician. During his service, Katz achieved the rank of Specialist (E-4) and was deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008.

He was awarded the Army Commendation Medal twice, an Army Achievement Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Iraq Campaign Medal.

Katz decided to continue his education at UIC in 2014. Katz was treasurer of the Student Veterans Association and is an active member of the organization.

“I love Chicago and wanted to come back here during my studies,” he said.

Once he finishes school in May, he plans to put his degree and experience in the Army to good use.

“I want to work with programmable logic controls,” he said.