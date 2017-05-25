Suspect arrested in armed robbery

A juvenile suspect was arrested May 24 in connection with an armed robbery near campus.

The 15-year-old suspect was identified by the victim, whose money and cell phone were stolen at gunpoint May 24 near 1410 S. Morgan St. The victim, who was not injured, is not affiliated with UIC.

The suspect was also identified in other off-campus robberies and charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of aggravated robbery.

“I would like to thank our UIC Police/Chicago Police Department Joint Robbery Task Force, the men and women of the UIC Police Department, and our south campus community for their help with the investigation,” said UIC Police Chief Kevin Booker.