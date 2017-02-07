Take student survey to win prizes

Starting this week, students can tell UIC what they think about their college experience and win a smartwatch or gift card.

Through March 27, first-year and senior undergraduate students are invited to participate in a National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE) survey called The College Student Report. The survey, used by more than 1,600 universities since 2000, assesses how undergraduates spend their time and what they gain from their time in college.

“We’re hoping to better understand how students are engaged at UIC,” said Anna Pasillas-Santoyo, associate director of the Office of Institutional Research.

After the survey closes, customized reports and raw data, which are benchmarked against information from peer comparison groups, are shared with the UIC community. Results for the 2017 survey will be available in the fall.

The 2015 NSSE findings, which can be found online at oir.uic.edu, are still being used by university committees to improve UIC’s educational quality and the student experience.

“It’s an opportunity for students to provide feedback that is listened to and taken seriously,” said William Hayward, associate vice provost for budget and resource planning and director of the Office of Institutional Research.

This year’s data will allow university leaders to look at and address trends and student concerns. The data may also confirm “some of what we already know about UIC,” Hayward added.

Invitations to participate will be sent to the UIC email addresses of qualifying students.

First-year and senior undergraduates who complete the survey are entered into a random drawing to win one of eight prizes: two Pebble-Time Steel Smartwatches (32 mm) or six Amazon gift cards, worth $50 each.