Talk to examine economic inequality, need for reparations

The Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy at the University of Illinois at Chicago will present “The ARC of Justice: Reparations for African Americans,” a talk by noted economics and public policy scholar William A. Darity Jr.

WHEN:

March 13

3 – 5 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Student Center East

Cardinal Room

750 S. Halsted St.

DETAILS:

William A. Darity Jr., the Samuel DuBois Cook Professor of Public Policy, African and African American Studies, and Economics, and director of the Samuel DuBois Cook Center on Social Equity at Duke University, will draw on the critical research from his forthcoming co-authored book, “From Here to Equality.”

The presentation will address the importance of a reparations program for black Americans that can achieve the goals of acknowledgement, redress, and closure after the grievous injustices that occurred in the U.S. after slavery.

The talk by Darity is the Phillip J. Bowman Lecture on Race, Ethnicity, and Public Policy, an annual event to honor Bowman’s contributions to UIC during his tenure as director of the Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy and professor of African American studies. It features national scholars of race, ethnicity and public policy who provide analysis of key issues of importance to the field and to communities of color.

Admission is free. RSVP at irrpp@uic.edu or online. For more information, call (312) 996-6339.