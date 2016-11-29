Teachers union president Karen Lewis to speak at UIC

The University of Illinois at Chicago presents “The Future of Education in Chicago,” a talk by Chicago Teachers Union president Karen Lewis.

WHEN:

Nov. 30

Noon – 12:50 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Lecture Center C1

802 S. Halsted St.

(located west of Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.)

DETAILS:

Lewis will present her outlook on the city’s education system in the final installment of UIC’s Future of Chicago lecture series, which focuses on the social, economic, and political conditions of the Chicago metropolitan region.

Lewis’s talk is the Fred Hess Memorial Lecture, honoring the late scholar and activist in the Chicago school reform movement. G. Alfred (Fred) Hess Jr., former research professor of education and social policy at Northwestern University, directed the Chicago Panel on School Policy for 13 years and became one of the architects of the Chicago School Reform Act of 1988.

Admission is free. For more information call (312) 413-3780.

The presentation is sponsored UIC’s political science department and the UIC College of Education, Honors College, Political Science Student Union, Institute for Policy and Civic Engagement, and Office of Student Leadership Development and Volunteer Services.