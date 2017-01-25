Three reasons to get involved

“Get involved” is something you’ve probably heard at least once in college, and you wonder, is it actually worth it?

Coming from a student who is involved in the UIC Student Activities Board and CHAARG, I strongly believe the key in life is to keep yourself busy with the things you love. Although my schedule may be hectic at times, being involved has been the best choice that I have made at UIC.

Here are three reasons why you should get involved:

You make friends. College is a different experience for everyone, but it seems like we all have a harder time finding those lifelong friends. Joining a club where everyone has the same interests as you means you’ve found someone who likes the same things you do. Being part of SAB, I’ve met some really cool people who I now consider some of my best friends here at UIC. You find your passion. It doesn’t matter if you are part of a million clubs on campus, if you attend something and you’re feeling “meh” about it, think to yourself, “Is this really something for me?” When you attend a club you are passionate about, you can devote your time to it because you are doing something you absolutely love. You have time. A fear that most students have is not being able to fit everything into their busy schedule by adding another thing. The truth is, you have all the time in the world. If you want to do something, you will make time for it. The friends you make and the connections you establish will benefit you more in the long run than watching Netflix.

So get out there, join an organization and make a difference. You never know what you can achieve until you actually go out and do it.

Brigita Kancleris is a sophomore majoring in psychology but still exploring her options. If she isn’t busy being part of the Student Activities Board and CHAARG on campus, she is usually drinking tea and dreaming about snow and skiing. Her dream is to move to Colorado and be a ski instructor, but pursuing grad school is also a big goal of hers. Watch out UIC, this Lithuanian will stop at nothing to achieve her dreams!