Traffic signal work begins

Construction began Thursday to install a new traffic signal on the crosswalk at Harrison Street and the Peoria Street Bridge.

Work is expected to be complete by November.

As an alternate route, pedestrians can enter and exit the CTA Blue Line Station at Halsted or Morgan streets and should follow all detours.

The project aims to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility.

The crosswalk originally was planned during the rebuilding of the Peoria Street Bridge but other projects on Harrison Street had to be completed first, such as electrical upgrades and water main replacement.