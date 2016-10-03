UI Health opens new clinic in Pilsen

The University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System opened the doors to a new community health center Oct. 3 in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood.

The UI Health Pilsen Family Health Center Lower West provides families and individuals of all ages with comprehensive health care from immunizations and physical exams to prenatal care and complex medical care. The 6,400-square-foot renovated facility features nine exam rooms and a laboratory for blood draws and basic testing.

“Providing quality patient care is at the core of UI Health’s mission, and we are particularly proud to work with the Pilsen community to ensure that its residents are being cared for close to home,” says Dr. Robert Barish, vice chancellor for health affairs at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

The new center is located in the heart of the Pilsen community on Chicago’s Lower West Side, near the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 18th Street.

“The University of Illinois at Chicago has a longstanding reputation for excellence in patient care and research, and I am delighted to welcome an academic medical center of UI Health’s caliber to our dynamic and diverse community in Pilsen,” said 25th Ward Alderman Danny Solis.

Approximately 43,000 people live in Pilsen, and well over half are Hispanic, primarily Mexican-American. Findings from the Hispanic Community Health Study/Study of Latinos, the largest health study of Hispanics/Latinos in the U.S. to date, show that this diverse population has a unique set of health risk factors for diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and kidney disease.

“By opening this center, we hope to have a positive impact on treatment and prevention specific to the needs of the Pilsen community,” said Barish.

George Cardenas, chair of the Chicago Committee on Health & Environmental Protection said, “Expanding access to quality care in Chicago is necessary for improving the health of our communities. This is particularly true of the underserved and underinsured communities in the Pilsen and surrounding neighborhoods that are predominantly Hispanic, African American and Chinese American.”

The Pilsen health center joins the University Village Clinic at Maxwell Street as the second community-based clinic operated by UI Health.

“UI Health is committed to being a partner to the Chicago community, and we are very interested in being better connected to our neighbors in Pilsen,” said Avijit Ghosh, CEO of the UI Hospital. “We will initially offer family medicine and primary care services, but as we learn more about the health care needs of the Pilsen community, we will plan for future service lines and specialties.”

The center is staffed by eight full-time employees and bilingual, board-certified family medicine physicians. Clinical staff have expertise in primary care, preventive care and women’s health — including prenatal care and delivery — and the care of newborns and children.

The center also provides care for acute illnesses, such as asthma attacks, allergic reactions and broken bones, and chronic illnesses like diabetes, heart disease, depression and cancer. The center offers office procedures for skin, joint, foot and women’s health.

The clinic is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Patients can make an appointment by calling 866-600-CARE.

The University of Illinois Hospital & Health Sciences System is a public, academic medical center committed to providing the highest quality care for all patients and reducing health disparities. Located in the Illinois Medical District on Chicago’s West Side, UI Health is a leader in patient care, research and education, and serves as the primary teaching facility for the UIC College of Medicine, the largest medical school in the U.S. The system includes seven health sciences colleges, a 495-bed hospital, the 101-bed Children’s Hospital of the University of Illinois, an outpatient care center and 12 federally-qualified Mile Square Health Centers located throughout Chicago, including the Mile Square Urgent Care Center.

