UIC celebrates Veterans Week

The University of Illinois at Chicago will host its annual Veterans Week beginning Nov. 5 with a 3K Walk/5K Run. The week will feature military ceremonies, displays, guest speakers and a breakfast for veterans of the UIC community.

UIC has 350 student veterans enrolled in academic programs throughout the university; Student Trustee Jauwan Hall is one.

Saturday, Nov. 5

7:30 a.m. kickoff/8 a.m. start: UIC Veterans Day 3K Walk/5K Run. UIC East Campus. The Veterans Day 3K Walk/5K Run honors those who have served while creating awareness for the veteran community. The route highlights UIC’s campus. Register online.

Monday, Nov. 7- Thursday, Nov. 10

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.: “The Things We Carried” Opening. Cisar Student Veterans Center, UIC Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St. Exhibit coordinated by the UIC Student Veterans Association to display items carried or photos taken by students during their time in service.

Thursday, Nov. 10

2 – 4 p.m.: World War I’s Forgotten “First Three”: Base Hospital #12’s Nursing Casualties Aboard the U.S.S. Mongolia. UIC College of Nursing, 3rd Floor Event Center, 845 S. Damen Ave. Sue Sacharski, archivist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, will talk about the first, little-known U.S. casualties of the First World War. RSVP online.

Friday, Nov. 11

9 – 11 a.m.: Honoring Those Who Served, Veterans Day Breakfast. UIC Student Services Building, 1200 W. Harrison St., Conference Room A, B, C. Event open to UIC’s veteran community. Guest Speaker: Melissa Stockwell, Bronze Medalist 2016 Rio Paralympics. Stockwell is an American paratriathlete and former swimmer and U.S. Army officer. RSVP online.

Noon: Flag Raising Ceremony. Plaza behind UIC Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St. UIC ROTC cadets raise the flag to honor all past, present and future veterans.