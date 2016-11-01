UIC celebrates Veterans Week

UIC will host its annual Veterans Week beginning Saturday with a 3K Walk/5K Run. The week will feature military ceremonies, displays, guest speakers and a breakfast for veterans of the UIC community.

UIC has 350 student veterans enrolled in academic programs throughout the university; student trustee Jauwan Hall is one.

Nov. 5

UIC Veterans Day 3K Walk/5K Run

7:30 a.m. kickoff/8 a.m. start

east side of campus

The Veterans Day 3K Walk/5K Run honors those who have served while creating awareness for the veteran

community. The route highlights

UIC’s campus. Register online.

Nov. 7–10

The Things We Carried” exhibit opening

9 a.m.–5 p.m

Cisar Student Veterans Center,

Student Center East

Exhibit coordinated by the UIC Student Veterans Association displays

items carried or photos taken by

students during their time in service.

Nov. 10

World War I’s Forgotten “First Three”: Base Hospital #12’s Nursing Casualties Aboard the U.S.S. Mongolia

2–4 p.m.Third Floor Event Center,

College of Nursing

Sue Sacharski, archivist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, will talk about the first, little-known U.S. casualties of the First World War. RSVP online.

Nov. 11

Honoring Those Who Served, Veterans Day Breakfast

9–11 a.m.

First-floor conference rooms,

Student Services Building.

Event open to UIC’s veteran community. Guest speaker is Melissa Stockwell, Bronze Medalist 2016 Rio Paralympics. Stockwell is an American paratriathlete and former swimmer and U.S. Army officer. RSVP online.

Flag Raising Ceremony

Noon

Plaza behind UIC Student Center East, 750 S. Halsted St.

UIC ROTC cadets raise the flag to honor all past, present and future veterans