UIC December Commencement

Ivo H. Daalder, president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, and Oscar Munoz, chief executive officer of United Airlines, will speak at the University of Illinois at Chicago Commencement, Dec. 10.

Two ceremonies will be held at the UIC Pavilion, 525 S. Racine Ave., to recognize students who graduate after summer and fall semesters.

Daalder will speak at the Graduate College commencement, which begins at 9 a.m. Munoz will offer remarks to students in Applied Health Sciences; Architecture, Design and the Arts; Urban Planning and Public Affairs; Business Administration; Education; Engineering; Liberal Arts and Sciences and Nursing at a 2 p.m. ceremony for undergraduates.

More than 1,200 undergraduate and 933 graduate students will receive degrees in December.

Daalder was U.S. ambassador to NATO from 2009 until 2013, when he joined the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. Before NATO, he was a senior fellow in foreign policy studies at the Brookings Institution. In 1998, he was an associate professor at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Policy and a director of research. From 1995 to 1997, he was the director for European affairs of the National Security Council.

Daalder is also a widely published author. He frequently contributes to the opinion pages of high-profile media outlets, and he’s a regular commentator on international affairs on television and radio. One of his most recent books, “America Unbound: The Bush Revolution in Foreign Policy,” won the 2003 Lionel Gelber Prize, awarded to the best English language and nonfiction books on foreign policy. He is also a member of the UIC Chancellor’s leadership board.

Munoz also has a long track-record of success. After taking over as chief executive officer last year, he led the turnaround of Chicago-based United.

Under Munoz’s leadership, the company has reached new agreements with every domestic unionized work group in 2016, made significant improvements in reliability and invested back in the business and the customer with products like the new United Polaris business class experience. Before becoming chief executive officer for the carrier, he was a chief financial officer, chief of strategy and director at the CSX Corporation, a transportation company.

Munoz has also worked with some of the world’s most recognized consumer brands, including AT&T, Coca-Cola Enterprises and PepsiCo. He has twice been named one of the “100 Most Influential Hispanics” by Hispanic Business magazine.