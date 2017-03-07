UIC ENGAGE wins gold

“UIC ENGAGE,” a video produced by the Office of Public and Government Affairs, received a top award at the 2016 Pride of CASE District V competition, earning a Gold Award for Best Diversity Program. The prize, awarded Dec. 12 during a ceremony in Chicago, honors the best work in communications, alumni relations and development by member universities across the Midwest.

UIC ENGAGE is designed as a community engagement initiative that aims to provide academic supports to elementary school students attending Chicago Public Schools in neighborhoods near UIC’s campus. It is part of UIC’s long-term commitment to expand college access to Chicago’s youth and promote economic, educational, health and social wellness.

Credits go to Jeffron Boynés, associate director, News Bureau, and reporter/producer; Anna Dworzecka, visual design specialist and video editor; and Rachel Glass, former UIC graduate student and videographer.