UIC Gender and Sexuality Center hosts discussion of sex worker rights


October 11, 2016

Members of Sex Workers Outreach Project, SWOP, protest recently.

The UIC Gender and Sexuality Center and the Chicago Chapter of the Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP) will host a dinner and dialogue.

WHEN:

Oct. 13
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Richard J. Daley Library
801 S. Morgan St.

DETAILS:

The conversation will pertain to sex worker rights, sex trafficking laws, decriminalization, stigma and more. The aims are to build a just and affirming community, make connections, and incite action.

Admission is free and open to the public. RSVP and arrange any needed special accommodations at (312) 413-8619 or email lgbtqa@uic.edu.

 

 

