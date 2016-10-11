UIC Gender and Sexuality Center hosts discussion of sex worker rights

The UIC Gender and Sexuality Center and the Chicago Chapter of the Sex Workers Outreach Project (SWOP) will host a dinner and dialogue.

WHEN:

Oct. 13

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE:

UIC Richard J. Daley Library

801 S. Morgan St.

DETAILS:

The conversation will pertain to sex worker rights, sex trafficking laws, decriminalization, stigma and more. The aims are to build a just and affirming community, make connections, and incite action.

Admission is free and open to the public. RSVP and arrange any needed special accommodations at (312) 413-8619 or email lgbtqa@uic.edu.