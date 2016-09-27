UIC ranked among world’s best

UIC rose into the top 200 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

UIC ranked No. 200 among more than 1,300 institutions globally on the list, which evaluates research-intensive universities on their core missions of teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a global leader in higher education,” UIC Chancellor Michael Amiridis said. “Our world-class research and teaching efforts continue to advance the reputation of our institution across the globe.”

Founded in 2004, the Times Higher Education World University Rankings provide the definitive list of the world’s best universities. This year, 980 institutions received rankings among 1,313 of the world’s leading research universities.