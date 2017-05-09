UIC Red aims to create consistent look for campus websites

A new campus initiative is improving the look and feel of all UIC websites.

The UIC Red multisite network, a WordPress resource, allows university departments to build and manage customized websites that also meet standards set by the university’s ongoing branding efforts.

The goal is to “provide a consistent and recognizable brand to prospective students, faculty, staff and the public,” Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Susan Poser wrote in a campus announcement.

Two presentations, led by the Office of Digital Communications, will provide an overview of UIC Red and teach units how to create sites:

10-11 a.m. May 11, Room 1-470 Daley Library

May 31, IT Pro Forum in Student Center East

All departments are encouraged to send a representative to one of the presentations.

“Anybody can come in who has never worked on a website and they can be trained in a couple of hours,” said Jodi White Jones, assistant dean for communications for the College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs (CUPPA). The college’s new website, is one example of how the platform can be used to create UIC-branded websites that are tailored to the needs of each unit.

“Within the structure of the website, there are different components that you can add or remove,” Jones said. “You’re able to use text, photos, graphics to communicate your message and there’s a wealth of components to choose from that can be structured to your audience.”

Technical support, provided by Digital Communications, is also readily available. Training sessions for individuals and units can be scheduled as needed, and group training sessions are planned for the future.

“All those things have come together to provide a really helpful, cost-effective process,” Jones said.

Units interested in scheduling consultations should email digitalcomm@uic.edu.