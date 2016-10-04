UIC seeks public comments before accreditation visit

The University of Illinois at Chicago is seeking comments from the public about the university in preparation for its periodic evaluation by its regional accrediting agency.

The university will host a visit April 24-25, 2017, with a team representing the Higher Learning Commission.

UIC has been accredited by the commission since 1970. The team will review the institution’s ongoing ability to meet accreditation criteria.

The public can submit comments online or mail them to:

Third Party Comment on University of Illinois at Chicago

The Higher Learning Commission

230 South LaSalle Street, Suite 7-500

Chicago, IL 60604-1411

Comments, which must be in writing, must address substantive matters related to the quality of the institution or its academic programs.

All comments must be received by March 24, 2017.