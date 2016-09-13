Urban Forum to address jobs, future of labor

UIC’s 2016 Urban Forum brings together policymakers, civic leaders, researchers and journalists to explore issues of job migration, training and education in metropolitan-based efforts to build a diverse, trained and adaptable work force.

The event takes place from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the UIC Forum. Featured panels will discuss evolving pathways to employment, the jobless economy, immigration and trade policy.

Dynamic metropolitan economies require a diverse, trained and available work force that adapts to the needs of commerce, industry, government and the service sector today as well as in the future. The rapidly changing economy demands that the workforce be adaptable and flexible by continuously increasing skill levels, providing training opportunities, and recognizing the quick pace of job shifting.

The forum will focus on human capital development in metropolitan regions by examining the role of migration and immigration, K-12 education preparedness, post-secondary workforce training and development efforts, and recruitment and professional development of millennials.

Clarence Page, a 1989 Pulitzer Prize winner, syndicated columnist, and Chicago Tribune editorial board member, will deliver the keynote address.

Admission is $25 for the general public (including lunch) and free for all Chicago-area teachers, faculty and students with a valid school ID. Registration is required.

Co-chairs of the 2016 UIC Urban Forum are Toni Preckwinkle, Cook County Board president; Juan Salgado, president and CEO of Instituto del Progreso Latino; and Michael D. Amiridis, UIC chancellor.

Michael A. Pagano, dean of the UIC College of Urban Planning and Public Affairs, is program director.

This year’s Urban Forum is sponsored by the MacArthur Foundation, WBEZ 91.5, and The Chicago Community Trust.