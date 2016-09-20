Volleyball competes at home invitational

The women’s volleyball team dropped a 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-20) decision to Bowling Green Saturday in the final match of the UIC Invitational. The Flames closed out their home invitational with one win and an 11-2 overall record.

Bowling Green earned the UIC Invitational crown after an undefeated performance.

Graduate transfer Kelsie Groot represented UIC on the All-Tournament team, registering a team-high 29 kills on the weekend to average 2.90 kills per set. The Irvine, Calif., native also brought in 24 digs and four total blocks.

Sophomore Ali Witt hit at a clip of .385 across the Flames’ 10 sets, averaging 2.60 kills per set. Witt put up a strong defensive effort with 11 total blocks. Senior Alyssa Ehrhardt collected 26 terminations for an average of 2.60 per set while also grabbing 24 digs at the Invitational. Senior Kara Johnson led the Flames on defense with an average of 4.60 digs per set.

The Flames begin conference play by hosting Wright State Friday and Valparaiso Saturday.