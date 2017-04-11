Web series spotlights entrepreneurs

UIC senior Abhinaya Konduru hosts her own web series that focuses on young entrepreneurs.

“I do everything. I have full creative control,” says Konduru, who is double majoring in finance and mathematical computer science.

Her series, “Hustlepreneur,” documents a typical day of featured entrepreneurs to give people an inside perspective on the popular lifestyle choice for millennials, she said.

“I try to show them more of the entrepreneur’s personality,” Konduru said.

When Konduru saw that there wasn’t a platform showcasing the entrepreneur lifestyle, she decided to take matters into her own hands. She uses social media and word of mouth to spread her brand. Her YouTube series features 12 videos so far.

“Being an entrepreneur is a cool thing everyone wants to get into, but they don’t realize how hard it is to make something successful and to make your dreams come true…and I just wanted to showcase that,” she said.

Konduru has another web series that documents failed startups to give viewers tips on how to navigate their way to success.

“One of the best ways to learn is from other peoples’ failures,” she said.