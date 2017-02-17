We’re all in this together

What happens when you have 29,000 students come together to celebrate UIC? Homecoming Week!

Homecoming Week took place Feb. 4-11, with an outstanding list of events throughout the week, such as painting the windows in Student Center East, a lip sync battle and bowling. With signature, traditional events like Hustle Up UH and basketball games, it all leads up to the homecoming dance. This year, we had an outstanding turnout for the dance. Students got to let loose, and enjoy the city at the AON Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier. All of these wonderful events were made possible with the help of the Student Activities Board, Center for Student Involvement, Student Leadership Development and Volunteer Services, and Campus Housing.

Homecoming Week is a way for students to celebrate UIC and promote spirit on campus. The Student Activities Board worked very hard to create events that all students could enjoy. SAB strives to bring the UIC community together. Whether you participated in one event, or many throughout the week, students still showed their UIC pride and spirit.

Make sure to immerse yourself on campus because there are always events happening. So keep your eyes peeled, because there will be an event that catches your eye. Also make sure you follow SAB on all their social media platforms.

Brigita Kancleris is a sophomore majoring in English. When she isn’t busy being part of SAB and CHAARG on campus, she will usually be writing down ideas for her next piece. She wants to be a travel editor so she can share her experiences and turn them into works for everyone to read. She enjoys skiing, traveling and all things winter. Did we mention how much she loves tea (like obsessed)? Watch out UIC, this Lithuanian will stop at nothing to reach her dreams!