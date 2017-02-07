Women’s gymnastics posts team-best score

The women’s gymnastics team posted its highest team total of the season Sunday against Eastern Michigan despite falling,194.550-193.325.

The Flames started strong on vault, registering a season-best team score of 48.450. Mikailla Northern paced UIC with a career-high 9.825 to take the event title. Riley Mahoney landed in sixth with a personal-best 9.725, followed by Toni Alicke in eighth with a season-high 9.675.

On bars, the Flames continued their success with another season-high 48.900 event total. Katie Snyder and Northern tied for second place with a 9.825, a career high for both gymnasts. Jenna Squillo brought in a season-high 9.750 on the event, while Serena Baker earned a season-best 9.750.

“It was very exciting to have that start on vault,” co-head coach Peter Jansson said. “It set us up in much better position than our first couple of meets.

“Bars has become one of our strongest events, so I was glad we got the season high.”

The Flames face Iowa and Illinois Saturday in a tri-meet hosted by Iowa.