Women’s soccer sets new records

The women’s soccer team (2-6-2) rallied Sunday at Flames Field to post a record-setting six goals, 39 shots and 19 shots on goal as it upended Chicago State (1-7-0) in a 6-1 final, snapping a five-game losing streak.

The win marked the largest margin of victory for the Flames, previously set in a 4-1 win over New Mexico State Aug. 28.

Six players scored for UIC: Emily Valentine, Rebeca Pallo, Alexis Jakuszewski, Tamae Douglas, Olivia Everin and Naomi Rushe. Jakuszewski, Valentine and Jasmin Carrera (2) added assists.

“It has been a very tough stretch for us during the five-game losing streak,” head coach Brian Rigby said. “We have been working hard to improve on our weaknesses each time we work with the players on and off the field.

“The entire team, including the coaching staff, all agreed that there is another level of play we need to get to, but we are committed to getting it right and taking the next step in getting our first Horizon League win next week.”

The Flames’ 39 shots broke the previous record of 29 set against Northern Iowa last season. Twelve players had at least one attempt in the game, led by Pallo (7), Douglas (5), Rushe (5), Valentine (4), Jakuszewski (4) and Everin (4).

Tara Khayam received her first collegiate start and played a complete game with three saves.

UIC had control of the game from the start. In the sixth minute, Valentine dribbled down the left side and tried a shot from 30 yards out for her first collegiate goal and the 1-0 lead.

Pallo came up with her third goal of the season in the 23rd minute.

In the 36th minute, Jakuszewski scored her first collegiate goal after receiving a pass from Valentine off a corner kick, putting the Flames up 3-0.

Five minutes into the second half, Carrera passed the ball to Douglas, who dodged the opposing keeper and put the ball in the back of the net for her second goal of the season.

Everin converted in the 60th minute with her first of the season.

In the 85th minute, Rushe got off a shot that went into the back of the net.

The Flames resume Horizon League play at 7 p.m. Saturday at Flames Field versus Youngstown State.