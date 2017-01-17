Women’s tennis ranked No. 2 in preseason poll

The women’s tennis team has been selected to finish as the runner-up in the 2017 Horizon League standings. In the preseason coaches poll conducted by the league office, the Flames had four first-place votes and 70 total points, just two shy of first-place ranked Youngstown State.

Last season, UIC had a 13-8 record and 7-2 mark in conference play. With the No. 2 seed in the Horizon League Championship, the Flames fell short as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the defending champion Penguins.

UIC graduated two members of last year’s squad but returns four players: senior Oana Manole, juniors Melika LeBlanc and Bianca Zuzu, and sophomore Rachel Le Comber. The Flames add transfers Miranda Rodriguez Diaz de Leon and Georgie Sanders along with freshman Stefana Vasic to strengthen their core group.

Following the fall season, UIC has 26 singles wins, with Vasic and Zuzu leading with six each. The Flames have tallied 12 doubles victories, with four each to LeBlanc/Sanders and Le Comber/Vasic.

The Flames begin the season Saturday, when they host Toledo at 10 a.m. at XS Tennis.

Horizon League play begins March 25 with a road match at Cleveland State.

In the preseason coaches poll conducted by the league office, the Flames had four first-place votes and 70 total points, just two shy of first-place ranked Youngstown State.

Last season, UIC had a 13-8 record and 7-2 mark in conference play. With the No. 2 seed in the Horizon League Championship, the Flames fell short as they dropped a 4-1 decision to the defending champion Penguins.

UIC graduated two members of last year’s squad but returns four players: senior Oana Manole, juniors Melika LeBlanc and Bianca Zuzu, and sophomore Rachel Le Comber. The Flames add transfers Miranda Rodriguez Diaz de Leon and Georgie Sanders along with freshman Stefana Vasic to strengthen their core group.

Following the fall season, UIC has 26 singles wins with Vasic and Zuzu leading with six each. The Flames have tallied 12 doubles victories, with four each to LeBlanc/Sanders and Le Comber/Vasic.

The Flames begin the seaseon Saturday, when they host Toledo at 10 a.m. at XS Tennis. Horizon League play begins March 25 with a road match at Cleveland State.